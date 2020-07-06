Mum, daughter killed in hospital crash

The scene in Sydney. Picture: Nine News

An elderly woman has died one day after her daughter was killed when they were struck by a car near Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Grose St - a quiet, one-way street near parking facilities - in Camperdown on Saturday afternoon.

A 62-year-old woman and her 85-year-old mother had been hit by a car around 1.30pm.

Seven reports the pair were hit by a taxi - pictured at the scene with a dent in its side.

The women were taken to the nearby RPA hospital however the 62-year-old died a short time later, NSW Police said in a statement.

The 85-year-old woman, who was being treated for head injuries, died in hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Nine reports the younger woman had been taking her mother to a dialysis appointment at the hospital.

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man, was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

Crash investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

