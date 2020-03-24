Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
Crime

Mum cradles baby while awaiting her sentence

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
A MUM of seven cradling her sleeping baby remained seated while the magistrate handed down his sentence for her drug-related offences.

Deanna Claire Rodgers pleaded guilty to fail to take reasonable care of a syringe and two counts of possess utensils in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on September 17 police conducted a search warrant at a Boyne Island address where they located clipseal bags with a crystal-like residue and a light bulb fashioned into a smoking utensil along with two syringes, one in its packaging and one with a clear liquid in it.

Rodgers told police the syringes were for her diabetic daughter but she could not explain why they were in the bathroom or what the liquid was.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her 43-year-old client had lost one of her seven children and quit work as a cleaner to focus on being there for her children.

She said the syringes were for her diabetic daughter and she usually put them away.

Rodgers was fined $550. No conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

