Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
She walked into a room as her friend slept and “drilled her” after a falling out, but now this mum says she “has no words” for her actions.
She walked into a room as her friend slept and “drilled her” after a falling out, but now this mum says she “has no words” for her actions.
Crime

Mum carries out violent payback on sleeping victim

by Kara Sonter
11th Aug 2020 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A mother who told a court she had "no words" for the moment she crept into the home of a sleeping woman and unleashed a violent attack has been sentenced.

Bribie Island mum Alesha Fay Fleming pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence in Emerald, as well as to one count of disqualified driving and contravening a police direction by not providing identification.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard that on January 4 Fleming's victim - a friend who she had had a falling out with - woke to a "smack in the head".

Fleming then pinned her down and punched her in the head and neck several times.

The court heard Fleming told the woman she "could have him if you wanted".

When she was interviewed by police, the court heard Fleming told them "she said something smart so I drilled her once".

"I am so sorry for the words I chose in that statement," Fleming told Magistrate James Blanch.

"I've got no words for my actions, or the words I chose.

"I was going off the rails."

Magistrate Blanch said it was "not the words you've got to worry about, it's the punch".

Fleming was fined $1300 for all three offences. She was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.

More local news:

Caboolture court: Father Brett Avery jailed after string of charges

Woman trapped after car rollover at Samsonvale

Mason Lee flatmate still tainted after toddler's death

Originally published as Mum carries out violent payback on sleeping victim

More Stories

alesha fay fleming court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport The round-ball code moves into playoff mode this week and we’ll livestream all semi-finals in the south-east Schools Premier League. See the livestream list

        The small town welcoming a massive tourism boom

        Premium Content The small town welcoming a massive tourism boom

        Business A BUSINESS owner says tourism has doubled, with people forced to holiday and travel...

        Young footballer inspires with big hits in A-Grade debut

        Premium Content Young footballer inspires with big hits in A-Grade debut

        Rugby League IT’S the season for young footballers, and this former U18 Hawk has proved he’s got...

        Blokes to benefit from club’s latest funding roar

        Premium Content Blokes to benefit from club’s latest funding roar

        Community The shed had only been open a couple months before coronavirus forced its closure.