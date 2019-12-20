Menu
DRIVING DISQUALIFIED: Kim Eustace has lost her licence for another two years after being caught driving while disqualified.
Mum blames lack of public transport for illegal driving

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
ONE Laidley family has decided to move house after coming to accept the terms that come with a court-ordered driving disqualification.

After she was disqualified from driving for three months for a previous offence, Kim Eustace, 38, didn’t let the lack of public transport stand between her children and their schooling.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard that Eustace was caught behind the wheel on Patrick St, Laidley, by police while driving her children to school.

A licence check revealed Eustace was not supposed to be driving.

She pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by court order and told Magistrate Graham Lee the lack of public transport between the family’s home and the children’s school was to blame.

“We will try to move (house) and find a new job,” Eustace said.

Eustace was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two years.

