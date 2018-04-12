Mum blames ex for her ecstasy issues

Emma Jean Dullahide, 26, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on Monday to five counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

A YOUNG mother blamed an abusive former boyfriend for introducing her to methamphetamines, leading to her being busted trying to sell ecstasy after he was jailed.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said police executed a search warrant on Dullahide's residence on November 6, 2016, and found a phone with messages about supplying ecstasy tablets the day before.

One message was offering to supply 10 tablets for $200.

Ms Jones said it was not clear if any of the supplies actually occurred, but at least two offers were declined with a total of 13 tablets offered to be supplied to five customers.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Dullahide's former partner, and father of her second child, had introduced her to meth when they were in a relationship.

He said this former partner had been verbally and physically violent towards Dullahide and had recently tried to contact her via SMS before his release from prison.

Mr Ahlstrand described the messages as being "vile".

He said Dullahide had moved on and was now in a relationship with another man.

She is six-months pregnant with his child.

He said her new partner had been a positive and stable influence in her life.

Mr Ahlstrand said since her arrest, Dullahide had attended Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services to help stop using drugs.

Dullahide received a nine-month jail term, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

She was also ordered to 18 months of probation with random drug testing conditions.