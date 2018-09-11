Menu
Login
Police are interviewing the mother. Picture: Channel 9
Police are interviewing the mother. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Mum arrested after son stabbed to death

11th Sep 2018 9:55 AM

A MOTHER has been arrested after her son was stabbed to death on the New South Wales South Coast.

A 27-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest when police arrived at a home at Sanctuary Pont about 9.20pm last night.

Emergency services attempted to rescue the and loaded him into an ambulance but he died on the way to hospital.

A 27-year-old was found with a stab wound. Picture: Channel 9.
A 27-year-old was found with a stab wound. Picture: Channel 9.

NSW Police announced this morning that 66-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the incident.

She was taken to Nowra Police Station, where she was speaking with detectives.

arrest coast crime death new south whales police

Top Stories

    Transport companies may soon feel the drought flow on effect

    Transport companies may soon feel the drought flow on effect

    News Transport companies play a crucial role in the region's economy and the drought has them concerned.

    • 11th Sep 2018 10:09 AM
    Native plants prove a bright success for Peter

    Native plants prove a bright success for Peter

    News Peter Bevan has spent more than a decade on the project

    • 11th Sep 2018 9:34 AM
    Boxing legacy continues for Thornberry family

    Boxing legacy continues for Thornberry family

    News Growing up beside the ring, he finally made his boxing debut.

    Nation wide bass tournament to be fished in Somerset

    Nation wide bass tournament to be fished in Somerset

    News Local angler Garry Harman was named runner-up Rookie of the Year.

    Local Partners