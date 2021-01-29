Mum and man charged with murder of baby remain in jail

Andrew Campbell and Natalie Whitehead remain in custody charged over the death of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.

THE mother and a man charged with the murder of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton remain in custody as the prosecution case against them is prepared by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a callover of serious cases before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the charges against Andrew Campbell, 41, from Bellbowrie, and the baby's mother Natalie Whitehead, 34, from Raceview, received brief mentions on Wednesday in an update on how the cases were proceeding.

Whitehead, and her former boyfriend Campbell, are each charged with the murder of the nine-month-old in Sonter Street, Raceview on June 21, 2019; misconduct with a corpse by interfering; and neglect by failing to provide the necessities of life.

Whitehead is also charged with unlawful possession of weapons.

A full brief of evidence in the Crown prosecution cases is sought by their legal representatives.

Both accused were remanded in custody with their matters adjourned for an update on March 17.

