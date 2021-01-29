Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Andrew Campbell and Natalie Whitehead remain in custody charged over the death of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell and Natalie Whitehead remain in custody charged over the death of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Crime

Mum and man charged with murder of baby remain in jail

Ross Irby
28th Jan 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 29th Jan 2021 5:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE mother and a man charged with the murder of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton remain in custody as the prosecution case against them is prepared by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a callover of serious cases before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the charges against Andrew Campbell, 41, from Bellbowrie, and the baby's mother Natalie Whitehead, 34, from Raceview, received brief mentions on Wednesday in an update on how the cases were proceeding.

Whitehead, and her former boyfriend Campbell, are each charged with the murder of the nine-month-old in Sonter Street, Raceview on June 21, 2019; misconduct with a corpse by interfering; and neglect by failing to provide the necessities of life.

Whitehead is also charged with unlawful possession of weapons.

A full brief of evidence in the Crown prosecution cases is sought by their legal representatives.

Both accused were remanded in custody with their matters adjourned for an update on March 17.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.

More Stories

ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your subscription could win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        Premium Content Your subscription could win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        News What sort of difference would $20,000 make in your life?

        Lockyer man’s ‘risk-it’ dash home lands court date, big fine

        Premium Content Lockyer man’s ‘risk-it’ dash home lands court date, big fine

        Crime A Lockyer father with a seven-page criminal history has appeared in court for his...

        Important community meeting set to discuss water project

        Premium Content Important community meeting set to discuss water project

        News The water collaborative is set to brief residents on the business case handed to...

        Grants to drive innovation, sustainability open to producers

        Premium Content Grants to drive innovation, sustainability open to producers

        Rural Major supermarket launches fund that will provide grants up to $500k for small to...