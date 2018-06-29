Menu
Multiple people shot dead in newsroom

by New York Post
29th Jun 2018 5:51 AM | Updated: 6:25 AM

SEVERAL people have been shot dead inside a newspaper newsroom in the US.

Police were called to the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, one hour south of Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday afternoon local time (Friday morning AEST).

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter told The Baltimore Sun multiple people had been shot.

"Active shooter at 888 Bestgate please help us," tweeted Anthony Messenger, a Gazette intern, according to his Twitter account.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News that a suspect was apprehended after the shooting. The gunman reportedly used a shotgun during the massacre.

The intern also wrote that an editor was shot.

Authorities confirmed on Twitter that they were dealing an active shooter.

More to come.

active shooter crime editors picks maryland newspaper office shooting

