Menu
Login
ambulance
ambulance Contributed
Breaking

Multiple people injured after car smashes into tree

Maddelin McCosker
by
21st Oct 2018 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:53 PM

Paramedics arrived at the scene of a high-speed vehicle crash into a tree on a rural Central Queensland road expecting to find two patients.

Instead, they located four injured occupants of the damaged vehicle off Raspberry Creek Rd near Kunwarara, 60 kilometres north of Rockhampton.

 

The location of the crash.
The location of the crash. Contributed

An ambulance spokesperson said the vehicle had smashed into the tree at speed.

One patient was suffering from chest and facial injuries, another had neck pain and the two remaining passengers had lacerations to the legs.

Two of the patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

cq accidents crash editors picks injuries
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Severe storm warning for Lockyer, Somerset region

    Severe storm warning for Lockyer, Somerset region

    News BoM advises to take cover as storm approaches with winds of more than 100km recorded in Toowoomba.

    • 21st Oct 2018 1:55 PM
    Porters claims top business award

    Porters claims top business award

    News Porters claims top gong

    Agriculture visa to fix critical labour shortage

    Agriculture visa to fix critical labour shortage

    News Ag visa welcomed by horticulture industry

    Dawson's project car a family affair

    Dawson's project car a family affair

    News 11 years of hard work pays off

    Local Partners