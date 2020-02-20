Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple people have been shot in Hanau in Germany. Picture: Twitter
Multiple people have been shot in Hanau in Germany. Picture: Twitter
News

Multiple people dead in mass shooting

20th Feb 2020 9:40 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM

 

Multiple people have been killed after a shooting in a West German town.

Eight people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire on a shisha bar located in the town centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt. The BBC said reports were emerging of a possible second shooting at a different shisha bar also in Hanau.

The suspect fled from the scene following the attack, according to officials. No one has been arrested.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
crime germany shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Still driving my first Holden’: Mayor’s pride and joy

        premium_icon ‘Still driving my first Holden’: Mayor’s pride and joy

        News Holden tragic Graeme Lehmann still drives his first car, a Holden ute

        Reason why police have yet to lay charges over stabbing

        premium_icon Reason why police have yet to lay charges over stabbing

        Crime A 12-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

        Date set for Wagner defamation case appeal

        premium_icon Date set for Wagner defamation case appeal

        Business Channel 9 back in court over Wagner defamation.

        Single mum tells cops ‘drug stuff’ is hidden in her cupboard

        premium_icon Single mum tells cops ‘drug stuff’ is hidden in her cupboard

        News THE woman denied owning the drug utensils, instead blaming her roommate.