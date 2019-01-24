Multiple businesses targeted in overnight crime spree

CRIME SPREE: Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle they believe could be linked to three forced entries at Plainland.

OFFENDERS left a trail of destruction across the Lockyer Valley after several businesses were broken into early this morning.

Forced entry was attempted on at least five businesses between Plainland and Murphy's Creek.

Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch Officer in Charge, Detective Sergeant Brett Richard asked anyone with information to come forward.

Police have identified a vehicle of interest by using CCTV footage from the Plainland Plaza Shopping Centre where three businesses were broken into.

The vehicle appears to be a white single cab ute.

Police believe the offenders used a grinder to force entry into AOK Sushi, Temptations Fashion Boutique and Gaye's Hair Fashions Plainland, targeting cash tills.

It is suspected the crimes occurred between midnight and 2am.

The Lockyer Valley Dance Centre on the Warrego Highway was also targeted but offenders failed to enter.

Det Sgt Richard urged business owners to be vigilant in securing their premises by banking daily and never keeping cash on the premises.

He also advised business owners to install security cameras.

Murphys Creek Tavern was also broken into at about 03.40am.

While the number of offenders cannot be confirmed, police believe entry was gained through the rear of the property.

Once ransacking the property for cigarettes, a cigarette dispenser and cash, the offenders attempted to exit by smashing the front door with a bar table.

Police could not confirm if the incidents were related - but a witness who was woken by the tavern break-in saw a white dual-cab utility outside the premises.

The witness described the ute as a Mitsubishi Triton and said it left at speed ten minutes after she heard the noise.

If anyone has any information contact police link on 131 444 or crime stoppers 1800 333 000.

To report information about the Murphys Creek break-in, call Helidon Police on 46 976 533.