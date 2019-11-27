Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

Blackwater resident Zoe Stott has found two dead lorikeets next to her pool, two days in a row.

Blackwater resident Zoe Stott has found two dead lorikeets next to her pool, two days in a row.

MYSTERY surrounds the death of native birds found across the town of Blackwater.

A Blackwater resident recently posted on the Blackwater Community Facebook page that she had found a dead lorikeet next to her backyard pool, two days in row with no idea of what was killing them.

About 10 community members also reached out saying they had also seen dead lorikeets at different areas across Blackwater over the week, including the high school.

Sara Hines said a pigeon and frogmouth owl were found dead earlier in the week.

"I didn't think much of it until I saw the post of a few (bird deaths) in Blackwater," she said.

"It was just a normal topknot pigeon and a few metres away a frogmouth owl.

"It's sad as the frogmouths have been in between my tree and the neighbours for a couple of years now and it had two babies both years.

"Not sure if it was mum or dad but it didn't look like the baby one though."

Ms Hines had just returned home from work on Sunday evening when her neighbour shared the news.

"I've never seen anything like this before, it was definitely odd at the time," Ms Hines said.

Another resident, Cara Norris, suggested the animals may have been poisoned when she found "a few dead sparrows", which a feral cat didn't event touch.

"Makes me think they were poisoned or something otherwise the cat would have had takeaways," she commented on the Facebook post.

Wildlife carer June Ryan said she knew of a similar situation occurring at the Gemfields earlier this year that involved the death of lorikeets, but she wasn't sure if a reason was discovered.

"I didn't see the situation at the Gemfields, I only heard about it and was discovered in other areas as well. Only lorikeets though in those areas," she said.

"Blackwater is involving different types of birds that are eating different foods.

"The only way to be sure what is happening with these birds is to have testing done on the bodies."

Ms Ryan wasn't sure what had caused the deaths and said there had been no similar incidents in Emerald.