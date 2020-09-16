Multiple arrests over gang revenge killing

Police have made at least seven arrests following a violent clash between two groups of African youths at Zillmere that left one person dead, three in a critical condition and several others injured.

Former Kedron State High School student Girum Mekonnen, 19, died at O'Callaghan Park on Sunday night after he was set upon and stabbed by a group of youths armed with bats and knives.

One of the people arrested following Sunday’s violence. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Police were investigating whether the attack was revenge for an incident in Redbank Plains on September 8 where a man was set upon by 12 people.

In that attack, a 21-year-old man was bashed with baseball bats and had his head stomped on multiple times.

One of three people arrested over the violent gang clash. Picture: Dan Peled



Witnesses from Sunday night's stabbing have told how a group was enjoying some afternoon drinks in the park - part of the North Star Football Club - when they were ambushed.

"They weren't really after Girum. There was a fight that broke out … at Redbank," a woman said.

Girum Mekonnen was killed in a violent clash in a Zillmere park on Sunday night. Picture: Facebook

"This whole time they were trying to find out who did what and because of who, and (Girum) hangs out with the guys (involved in the Redbank brawl).

"He's a soft natured person who doesn't like fighting. He's an angel dropped from heaven. It's so hard to comprehend what's happening."

Scenes on the night of the violent clash at Zillmere. Picture: John Gass



One arrested man was driven through the Brisbane Watch House shortly before 11am and another at 11.30am.

