Multimillion-dollar upgrade complete for Lockyer age care

AGED care residents are set to benefit from a multi-million-dollar refurbishment at an aged-care home.

Work has been completed on a makeover of the Carinity Karinya Place aged care community in Laidley.

And the $2.4 million revamp of the 62-bed seniors’ community included major input from its residents.

Every wing of the precinct has been revamped including the refurbishment of dining areas and staff facilities and amenities for Karinya Place’s 68 staff members.

Residents’ living spaces have been redesigned and upgraded, with each bedroom now having its own ensuite or shared ensuite, for two residents in adjoining rooms.

Carinity Karinya Place Residential Manager Tuttu Mathew said residents played an important role in selecting the furnishings and artwork now on show at the Samuel Street premises.

“We engaged the residents to ask them what types of bedroom blinds, window treatments, paint colour and lounge room fabrics they would like in their home,” Mr Mathew said.

“Residents also chose the style of artwork and paintings that now adorn the walls of the living areas, favouring pieces featuring birds, animals and flowers. It forms an important part of their living environment.”

The major renovation is the biggest building project at Karinya Place since the Herb Mutzelburg Wing was added 25 years ago.

They recently commenced an intergenerational gardening project in collaboration with Laidley State High School students, growing and harvesting vegetables which are donated to local families in need.

Mr Mathew said the improvements to Karinya Place, located in close proximity to retail outlets, schools and Laidley Hospital, reaffirms its status as one of the major hubs of the town.

“As one of the largest employers in Laidley, we look forward to presenting the new and improved Carinity Karinya Place to the community,” he said.