Mullins ready to fight fire with fire on the footy field

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Corey Mullins isn't working as a builder throughout the week, he is fighting fires to safeguard his local community as a member of the Helidon Auxiliary Fire Brigade.

If that isn't enough, he's also a pretty handy footy player.

He started in the junior ranks of the Gatton Hawks and played for the Highfields Eagles, Toowoomba Clydesdales and Western Mustangs before making the switch back to Gatton.

The 21-year-old also spent time at Red Hill, training with the Brisbane Broncos development squad.

Although he didn't play for a club this year, Mullins still found a way to pull on the boots for the season.

On Saturday, he will line-up for a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services side that will take on the Queensland Police Service team.

The game will serve as a part of a commemorative day held in honour of the emergency workers who lost their lives in the September 11 terror attacks in America, putting themselves selflessly in harm's way in the face of the tragedy.

Police officers and firies have come together to play the memorial game since 2011 and this year's event will be held at Dolphin Oval in Redcliffe.

Mullins was looking forward to pulling on the jersey again, having already featured for the QFES team in a match against their New South Wales counterparts a month ago.

"It's pretty physical but it's a really good (level of competition),” Mullins said.

"I'm looking forward to just getting out there and having a bit of fun with the boys.”

He has served out of the Helidon Fire Station for just under four years and he enjoyed stepping up and helping out whenever the occasion arises.

It's something that keeps the big front rower on his toes.

"My father is the captain there so I thought I'd have a crack,” he said.

"I just enjoy getting out, seeing everything that's going on and helping the community out.

"The last few days have been pretty busy with grass fires.”

Before the main game between the top fire fighters and police officers in the state, the first ever women's fixture between firies and cops will start the day off and a masters game between the two organisations will also feature.

All money raised on the day goes to charity.

The day kicks off at 3pm at Dolphin Oval, Redcliffe with tickets $10 for adults and children get in for free.