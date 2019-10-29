Mulgowie’s people make the winning difference

SUCCESS: Mulgowie Farming Company farm manager Ian Neuendorf said the win had been a vindication of the team’s hard work. PHOTO: Dominic Elsome

IT’S an industry leader, with dozens of employees, more than 450 hectares of rich land just in the Valley, and some of the best produce in Australia.

But despite this, Mulgowie Farming Company was still shocked and humbled when it claimed the 2019 Business of the Year Award as well the Agriculture and Horticulture award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship awards.

CEO Fabien Carniel said with such strong competition in the region, the win was a major positive for the company.

“We were humbled and honoured to receive this recognition, given the high calibre, strength and success of the many other agricultural and horticultural businesses in the Lockyer region,” Mr Carniel said.

Farm manger at Mulgowie Ian Neuendorf said the whole team was proud of the results, and it was vindication of everyone’s hard work.

“It was very exciting,” Mr Neuendorf said.

Starting as a small family farming venture more than 75 years ago in the Lockyer Valley, the Mulgowie team has grown far and wide, with more than 5,000 hectares under production across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

The company supplies beans, corn and broccoli to the market year long.

Mr Carniel said the success of the business was due to it’s people.

“Mulgowie has an industry reputation for being a leader in the growing, packing, distribution and marketing of Australian fresh vegetables. This does not come easy and would not be possible if it weren’t for the expertise, care and attention shown by our people,” he said.

“We have rich soils, natural water sources, clean, green packhorse facilities and the latest technology, but our company only succeeds because of our people.”

Mulgowie Farming Company's farm team.

One area the award judges were particularly impressed by was the company’s leadership structure, something Mr Carniel was equally proud of.

“It’s a team effort and making sure we have the right people in the right roles who are living our company Values, to ensure that we all communicate well, have respect for each other, while considering our consumers and safety in all that we do,” he said.

Mulgowie has an independent governance structure, which includes a Board of Directors who he said have been helping to guide the business from a small family-run business to the national farming leader it is today.

With the region suffering through the dry conditions, Mr Carniel hoped the win would give a much-needed boost.

“We’ve had a tough year as most farmers have, and this award reminds our team that despite the challenges, we are still doing well,” he said.

“I hope everyone at Mulgowie finds this win personally rewarding and motivating to keep up the great work they do every day.”

Both heat and storms have affected the company’s crops over the past 12 months, but again it’s employees have risen to the challenge.

“It is heartening to see our team rally together in the face of adversity, to quickly and collectively come up with solutions so that we can ensure continuous supply to our customers,” he said.

“Fresh produce growers may very well have a difficult year ahead, and we anticipate that drought conditions could greatly impact the farming community in the coming summer months. Mulgowie will continue to work hard to lead the industry in quality supply from our farms spread across four latitudes of Australia.”