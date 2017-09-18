28°
Mulgowie comes alive for bullride

TOP COWBOY: Lane Mellers from Mundubbera took first place in the Novice Bullride. Melanie Keyte
RODEO fans from across the state poured into the Mulgowie Hotel on Friday night for their fix of bullriding action.

Some seasoned visitors, like Gary Sidofsky and Brittney Dixon, got in early for their prime view of the ring while others such as Stef Mannering had just come from Brisbane for "something different to do."

 

Behind the scenes, riders Lane Mellers, Ty Thomson and Brodie Perkins prepared for their rounds in good spirits and proclaimed they weren't afraid to face down Kerry Hall's famed bulls.

The full list of winners are below.

Poddy Ride

1st: Nash Jones

2nd: Dylan Meech

Novice Bullride

1st: Lane Mellers

2nd: Kyle Hamilton

U15 Junior Steer Ride

1st: Mack Tipper

2nd: Ty Payne

3rd: Nash Jones

U18 Junior Bullride

1st: Ty Thomson

2nd: Mathew Parton

3rd: Zane Hall

Open Bullride

1st: Jack McArthur

2nd: Taylor Schultz

