Mulgowie comes alive for bullride

RODEO fans from across the state poured into the Mulgowie Hotel on Friday night for their fix of bullriding action.
Some seasoned visitors, like Gary Sidofsky and Brittney Dixon, got in early for their prime view of the ring while others such as Stef Mannering had just come from Brisbane for "something different to do."
Behind the scenes, riders Lane Mellers, Ty Thomson and Brodie Perkins prepared for their rounds in good spirits and proclaimed they weren't afraid to face down Kerry Hall's famed bulls.
The full list of winners are below.
Poddy Ride
1st: Nash Jones
2nd: Dylan Meech
Novice Bullride
1st: Lane Mellers
2nd: Kyle Hamilton
U15 Junior Steer Ride
1st: Mack Tipper
2nd: Ty Payne
3rd: Nash Jones
U18 Junior Bullride
1st: Ty Thomson
2nd: Mathew Parton
3rd: Zane Hall
Open Bullride
1st: Jack McArthur
2nd: Taylor Schultz
