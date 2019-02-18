Mulga Bullride returns with a bang for 2019

BUCKING FUN: A strong crowd turned out to watch the bullriders, both young and old, test their mettle and skills.

MULGOWIE Hotel kicked off the year in style, hosting their first Mulga Bullride for 2019.

Crowds flocked to the regular rodeo and hotel owner Kylie Hearn said Friday night's ride bode well for the rest of the year.

"Everybody seemed to have a good time - it was a good night,” Mrs Hearn said.

"It wasn't too hot this time like it normally is in February, it should set things up for the rest of the year for the next two.”

There was plenty of action to be had on the night with bull-riders testing their mettle and skills against some fiery beasts.

After the rodeo, patrons dusted off their dancing boots and rocked out the night away to the music of Mik Oberle .

Mrs Hearn said the musician always put on a good show.

"He always brings a crowd - everyone loves him,” she said.

The bullride has grown over its twenty year history and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Mrs Hearn put it's success down to local regulars that came back for every ride.

"Thanks to community for supporting the bull ride every year as they do,” she said.

"It's been running for over 20 years now so it's great to see the crowds and the numbers up there.”

The next Mulga Bullride will be held on Friday, June 21.

Check out some photos from the night below: