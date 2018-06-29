Menu
NIGHT OUT: Paul Flannery and Peter Fazel came from Brisbane for the Mulga Bullride, and were among the 2096 patrons that attended the event last week.
News

Mulga Bullride draws the crowds

Dominic Elsome
by
29th Jun 2018 4:25 PM

CROWDS again flocked to the Mulga Bullride last Friday for a record attendance at the now iconic local rodeo.

2096 patrons made their way to the Mulgowie Hotel last week for evening of good old fashion country fun.

Hotel owner Kylie Hearn said the bullride was their biggest yet, and they were pleased with how the night went.

"It was a really good night for all involved, and everyone was well behaved.”

The next bullride is on September 14.

Check out some photos from the night below:

