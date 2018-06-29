Mulga Bullride draws the crowds

NIGHT OUT: Paul Flannery and Peter Fazel came from Brisbane for the Mulga Bullride, and were among the 2096 patrons that attended the event last week.

NIGHT OUT: Paul Flannery and Peter Fazel came from Brisbane for the Mulga Bullride, and were among the 2096 patrons that attended the event last week. Dominic Elsome

CROWDS again flocked to the Mulga Bullride last Friday for a record attendance at the now iconic local rodeo.

2096 patrons made their way to the Mulgowie Hotel last week for evening of good old fashion country fun.

Hotel owner Kylie Hearn said the bullride was their biggest yet, and they were pleased with how the night went.

"It was a really good night for all involved, and everyone was well behaved.”

The next bullride is on September 14.

Check out some photos from the night below: