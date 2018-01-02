Muggy weather persists

THE rain might be going away in a few days time but it will come again another day soon with another soggy month on the cards.

The year was off to a wet and wild start with hail reported around the Lockyer Valley on New Year's Eve and storms have continued to roll across the region since.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster and meteorologist Aditi Sharan said there was a surface trough extending from the north west of the state causing the wet weather.

"With that (trough) we have very moist and hot conditions so it's unstable and bringing showers and storms right across the south-east of the state,” Ms Sharan said.

"It's summer so it's thunderstorm season and this kind of activity is quite normal for this time of year.”

The hot and muggy conditions are expected to persist for the rest of the week but there was some relief on the way.

Thunderstorms were forecast for this afternoon and evening with further showers over Thursday and Friday ahead of a change at the weekend.

According to the bureau a southeasterly wind flow across the region from the end of the week would provide a drop in humidity with Saturday and Sunday expected to be sunny.

Temperatures over the weekend are expected to range from 16-34 degrees.

But the sunshine probably won't last too long.

Last month, Gatton received 134mm of rain which was just over 50mm higher than the December average of 83.4mm.

The average January rainfall for the area is 111.8mm but with similar conditions to December expected to continue there's every chance the region will receive more than that.