Much-loved teacher celebrates massive milestone

MASSIVE MILESTONE: Veronica Weier celebrated her 30 year service at Mt Whitestone State School with a morning tea with family and friends.

IN today’s fast paced world, it is rare to see someone stay in one profession for a decade, let alone three.

Veronica Weier has just clocked up an impressive 30 years working as a teacher aide at Mt Whitestone State School.

To celebrate the occasion, the school community organised a surprise morning tea for her last Friday.

Mrs Weier said she was “completely unaware” that past and current students, teaching staff and her family would be there to celebrate the day with her.

“I was very surprised to see everybody there, especially my two sons,” she said.

“I was very taken aback, and it was just lovely.”

During the years, Mrs Weier said she has witnessed a number of changes within the school, but there was one thing that kept her coming back.

“It’s the children. I just get so much enjoyment out of watching them learn and develop,” she said.

“You might be feeling down but you walk in to school and see the kids’ smiling faces and it just completely makes your day.”

Mrs Weier lives in Gatton and travels out to Mt Whitestone each day and said she would often give lifts to students who lived in town.

She’s also a dedicated member of the school P&C and volunteers to help out whenever she can, whether that be on school camps or assisting with swimming lessons.

School principal Leticia de Mey said Mrs Weier was an invaluable part of the team and that the students “just adored her”.

“She goes above and beyond her normal teacher aide duties,” Mrs de Mey said.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s out of school hours, she’s just always there to help out.

“She’s very dedicated and a much-loved staff member and community member.”

Mrs de Mey said planning her surprise morning tea had been no small feat.

“Getting the children to keep it a secret all week was really hard,” she said.

“I’d often see them go to say something and then one of the other students would catch them out. It was quite funny to watch.”

Mrs de Mey said when the children could finally let Mrs Weier in on the surprise, they all bombarded her with cuddles.

“You don’t get that response from students if they don’t value you as a teacher,” she said.

“Mrs Weier has been the backbone of the school for the past 30 years and we’d be lost without her.”

When asked if she planned on retiring, Mrs Weier said she had no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

“I think I will be here for a while yet. This school is like my family,” she said.