'Mrs Netball' is all about family

Occupation: Program co-ordinator, Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre.

Age: 35.

Marital Status: Very happily married.

What have you enjoyed most about your time as coordinator of Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre?

Definitely meeting people. We have all walks of life that come through our doors.

Why did you decide to get into the health industry?

I really love sport especially netball. I was hired for administration and kind of took over running the sports and the rest is history.

Have you met anyone famous and when?

My baby brother, Richie Mo'unga, is an All Blacks rugby player. I went to Paris, France with my husband at the end of 2017 to watch him play his first All Blacks game. An experience I will never forget and one of the proudest moments for my family.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Definitely being a wife and a mum. I am truly blessed with the most amazing husband who always encourages me to set goals and smash them and my kids inspire me with all their goal smashing.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

My dad always said to me "children are a reflection of their parents, so be good”. That has stuck so I always try and be the best I can be so they are reflected well and it is something I have said to my kids as they have grown up. I am a very proud mum.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

That there are no third world countries. It makes me sad that the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I am currently participating in Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre 12- week challenge. We are in Week 6 so I am feeling great. I would say I feel 25.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Anybody that knows me knows that I love netball. I have been known in the community as Mrs Netball. I started the Amazons Netball Club in 2012 with only one team and this year we have 15 teams, which is amazing. I am currently still playing netball competitively in Ipswich with our Amazons 1 team. My husband and kids also play so it is super special when we can play together.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Playing back yard touch and cricket with siblings.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I love Cormorant Bay. It is so beautiful and peaceful. There is an amazing walking track, a great playground for the kids and BBQ facilities for a pit stop. My husband and I renewed our wedding vows there in 2013 to celebrate our 10-year wedding anniversary. It will always be a special place in my heart.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

We are from a very big family both on my side and my husband's side so if I was to win lotto I would give some money to our family. Pay off any of our debts and go around the world with my husband and kids and try and help small communities in third world countries. It better be a big win then hey.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My husband Steve, for always being the best he can be.He is always reading and researching for ideas of how we can as a family be better with all parts of our lives.