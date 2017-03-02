Mrs Della celebrates 25 wonderful years

QUARTER CENTURY ON: Della Carsburg has celebrated working as a teacher's aide at Gatton's Peace Lutheran Primary School for 25 years.

FALLING into a job and finding your professional niche rarely happens, but it did for Della Carsburg.

So much so, the Gatton local recently celebrated working as a teacher's aide at Gatton's Peace Lutheran Primary School for 25 years. And she wouldn't change a thing.

Known to the kids as Mrs Della, the bubbly mum originally began her role at the school on a six-month temporary contract as a Year 1 teacher's aide.

"I just ended up staying on, and I'm glad because you never get bored with this job,” Mrs Della said.

"I've stayed because every year is different, I get to work closely with a lot of different teachers and I love helping and working with little people.

"The little kids really bring out the inner child in me and I love that they think I'm funny.”

The highlight of Mrs Della's working week is running her Fun Room program three times a week where she facilitates creative activities for children who are interested, across all grades.

"It's always a good energetic play time, the kids always have heaps of fun,” she said.

Being able to get down to the children's level and being there to help them out has been the most rewarding thing to Mrs Della.

"It's very satisfying work, but it can be challenging at times,” she said.

"I really enjoy things like being able to break through to a quiet child who doesn't want to talk.

"The job is very energetic and it is constant work, but I have also made some of my closest friends here.”

Mrs Della has no plans to leave her position at Peace Lutheran Primary School any time in the near future.

"I'm very happy here,” Mrs Della said.

"I am looking forward to the kids who will come through, and continuing to learn myself in the job.”