Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Member for Wright Scott Buchholz and Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Hatton Vale. Photo: Supplied
Member for Wright Scott Buchholz and Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Hatton Vale. Photo: Supplied
Politics

MP’s pledge to fix three dangerous highway intersections

Ali Kuchel
17th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FUTURE LNP Government will commit $75 million towards safety improvements on the notoriously dangerous Warrego Highway, MP Jim McDonald says.

“After listening to the community and getting an understanding of their concerns, this funding has been earmarked for use at some of the highway’s most dangerous intersections,” Mr McDonald said.

His priorities for the funding would include the construction of deceleration and turning lanes and the extension of acceleration lanes at three major intersections.

They include Neimeyer Road, Summerholm Rd and Fairways Drive.

Other priorities include improvements to pedestrian and vehicle movements across the old Warrego highway at Withcott.

“These are three of the most dangerous intersections on the Warrego Highway,” Mr McDonald, a former police officer said.

“Residents risk their lives every day trying to turn into our out of these intersections and it’s time something was done to reduce the risk.”

The federal government has also contributed $60m towards the project.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington and Mr McDonald made an announcement in August that if elected, they would provide $15m to progress the project.

Mr McDonald recently met with Federal member for Wright Scott McDonald at Hatton Vale to discuss the project.

lockyer election 2020 queensland election 2020
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Premium Content Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Crime APPEARING with nine charges, the Gatton court has heard why a mum-of-six decided to grow her own weed behind her kids’ cubby house.

        LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Premium Content LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Community A PLAYGROUND has been dubbed the missing link at a reserve in Laidley.

        First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        Premium Content First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        News Cotton has been planted in the region for the first time in more than 20 years as...

        Man denied six pack, causes angry scene at Gatton pub

        Premium Content Man denied six pack, causes angry scene at Gatton pub

        Crime A MAN who was denied entry to a pub to get a six pack has legged it from police.