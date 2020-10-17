MP’s pledge to fix three dangerous highway intersections

Member for Wright Scott Buchholz and Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Hatton Vale. Photo: Supplied

A FUTURE LNP Government will commit $75 million towards safety improvements on the notoriously dangerous Warrego Highway, MP Jim McDonald says.

“After listening to the community and getting an understanding of their concerns, this funding has been earmarked for use at some of the highway’s most dangerous intersections,” Mr McDonald said.

His priorities for the funding would include the construction of deceleration and turning lanes and the extension of acceleration lanes at three major intersections.

They include Neimeyer Road, Summerholm Rd and Fairways Drive.

Other priorities include improvements to pedestrian and vehicle movements across the old Warrego highway at Withcott.

“These are three of the most dangerous intersections on the Warrego Highway,” Mr McDonald, a former police officer said.

“Residents risk their lives every day trying to turn into our out of these intersections and it’s time something was done to reduce the risk.”

The federal government has also contributed $60m towards the project.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington and Mr McDonald made an announcement in August that if elected, they would provide $15m to progress the project.

Mr McDonald recently met with Federal member for Wright Scott McDonald at Hatton Vale to discuss the project.