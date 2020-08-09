Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
Offbeat

MP's campaign slapped with dildo 'attack'

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
9th Aug 2020 7:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A North Queensland MP has been the target of a "dildo attack" after a sex toy was attached to his face on a political campaign sign.

Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan poked fun at the creative critic behind the vandalism on his Facebook page, posing in front of the defaced sign at Dingo Beach with a grin.

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

"My campaign has come under dildo attack," he wrote this afternoon.

"Here's hoping the owner from the LNP or Labor comes back to collect it."

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

The dildo appears to be attached to the sign with wire in the attempt to insult the MP.

The sign, which is attached to a fence post, is in prime view of passing traffic.

More Stories

editors picks jason costigan politics sex toys

Just In

    US man dies from the plague

    US man dies from the plague
    • 9th Aug 2020 6:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Premium Content Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Education After 18 months of grant applications, students will be able to complete in their most anticipated lunch time games yet.

        Elderly couple’s home gutted in blaze

        Premium Content Elderly couple’s home gutted in blaze

        News A fire tore through a Lockyer Valley house, collapsing the roof and leaving

        How 74yo sporting equipment made its way back to club

        Premium Content How 74yo sporting equipment made its way back to club

        Sport Bowled over by history: Club founder’s legacy to live on in new display.

        Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Health A family-of-six have been isolating at their property since Monday, after a man...