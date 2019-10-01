MP urges farmers to apply for drought assistance funding

LOCKYER MP Jim McDonald has welcomed news the Federal Government has pledged an extra $33 million to resume its Drought Community Support Initiative and says he will continue to help livestock farmers to determine their eligibility and apply for funding.

Administered through charities such as the Salvation Army and StVincent de Paul, the Drought Community Support Initiative offers cash-strapped livestock farmers up to $3000 in emergency payments.

"It's great to see the Federal Government making this commitment to assist our drought- ravaged communities,” said Mr McDonald.

"Having charities administer the program also ensures the money is delivered where it is needed most, with many of these charities using this money to pay farmers' bills or provide food vouchers.”

Mr McDonald urged any livestock farmers wanting more information about the program to contact his office on 53516100.

"If you need any assistance at all, please give my office a call or drop in whenever you can.

"We're always ready to assist and as well as helping with accessing the Drought Community Support Initiative, my office can also provide livestock farmers with information on other drought assistance you may be able to access.”

Mr McDonald said many Lockyer livestock farmers could access water and fodder freight subsidies through the State Government's Drought Relief Assistance Fund.