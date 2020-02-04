MP slams transport department’s ‘bandaid-fix’ on busy road

ROUGH PATCH: Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at the dangerous Forest Hill-Fernvale Road debacle. PHOTO: Contributed.

URGENT calls to fix a rapidly-declining main road in the Somerset region have been voiced to the transport minister.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has called for the Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, to reassess the department's priorities after recent upgrades to Forest Hill-Fernvale Road.

"The latest upgrade we've seen on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road is just another of Minister Bailey's bandaids,", Mr McDonald said.

"Reducing the speed limit to 40km/h is not the permeant solution we need."

Mr McDonald recently conducted a site visit with Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann to inspect the deterioration of the road.

"The reduction in the speed limit is a necessary step in improving safety, but without more work it's just another meaningless Band-Aid," Mr McDonald said.

Even with the speed limit reduced, motorists still risk their vehicles, lives and the lives of others by being forced to drive on a dangerous and rapidly deteriorating road surface."

While discussing the issue with Cr Lehmann, Mr McDonald said he witnessed numerous vehicles take serious impacts from the uneven road surface.

"Even at 40km/h, some cars where almost getting airborne while driving over some of the dangerous bumps and depressions on the road," Mr McDonald said.

But he praised Somerset Regional Council in its efforts towards securing permanent safety solutions for Forest Hill-Fernvale Road.

"I can't thank Cr Lehmann and the Somerset Regional Council enough for their efforts in trying to maintain and improve Forest Hill-Fernvale Road," Mr McDonald said.

"The council does an incredible job with the little support and funding they receive from the Department of Transport and Main Roads."

The Somerset Regional Council recently received approval from the department to apply an asphalt corrector on a section of the road between Lowood and Fernvale, but stressed that it was only a temporary solution.

"Somerset residents are sick and tired of bandaids and temporary fixes," Mr McDonald said.

"It's time for this Labor Government to get its priorities in order. This isn't about ensuring people get home five minutes earlier, this is about making sure our local road users get home alive.

"It's time the Government gets the new road design finished so that we can build the Forest Hill-Fernvale Road our community wants and deserves."

Transport aand Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey however disputed the department was simply applying band-aids.

He told the Gatton star a $500,000, 3.5km upgrade will get going in coming weeks and improve safety between Vernor Road and the Brisbane Valley Highway.

"The LNP had years to take action on roads across the Somerset, instead they cut more than half-a-billion dollars from the state's roads budget, gutting crucial funding for roads just like Forest Hill-Fernvale Road," Minister Bailey said.

"Instead of not being forthcoming with facts, Jim McDonald might be better placed asking his federal colleagues in Canberra to stump up their fair share of funding to maintain and improve safety on regional roads."