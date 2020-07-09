Menu
“Until there is a vaccine, unfortunately there will more than likely be more COVID cases in Queensland,” Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said.
MP says more virus spikes are a ‘reality’

Matt Collins
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A Queensland MP has warned of the potential for more COVID-19 spikes in the state, and suggested residents should learn to adapt to the new way of life.

During his recent visit to the Noosa region, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said residents need to adapt to live with COVID-19.

"There will be spikes in Queensland before we have a vaccine, that's a reality," he said.

Mr O'Brien welcomed the Victorian sporting teams - St Kilda Saints, the Carlton Blues - to Noosa, despite the southern state's recent spike in COVID cases.

Both clubs will be located in Noosa for most of July and play games in Brisbane and Sydney.

Mr O'Brien said Noosa residents had every right to be concerned about anything COVID related, but he was adamant "life needs to go on".

"I'm actually happy to see St Kilda here in Noosa stimulating the economy with whatever activities they take part in," he said.

"I've been assured they have a COVID strategy in place to make sure they are quarantined."

"I think the footballers, who would already be in a cohort of people who are very diligent about the way they are managing their health through this COVID crisis, are pretty safe for our community."

The St Kilda Saints set up in Noosa on Sunday, July 5, days before Victoria locked down its borders.

"These are professional athletes conducting their business, like a truck driver travelling interstate, they would have the same rights of entries prior to the borders shutting yesterday," Mr O'Brien said.

"The reality now is that we are living with COVID.

"We cannot stay shut down forever."

While he said what was happening in Victoria was "very alarming", he believed there was an opportunity for Queenslanders to learn from it.

"We need to certainly have a very close look at what's going on there and respond to it," he said.

coronavirus spike covid-19 federal member for wide bay llew o'brien mp noosa
Noosa News

