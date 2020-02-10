Menu
ADD WATER: Cooyminya turf grower Greg Banff and member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Atkinson Dam. Mr McDonald said he was fighting “everyday” for water security. Picture: Dominic Elsome
MP: Recycled water won’t be a barrier to irrigation scheme

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
10th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
WITH 50,000ML of additional water for farmers on the line, the fight for water security in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset is just getting started.

Irrigators last week were presented details of a water scheme that would pump water from Wivenhoe Dam into the region’s underperforming water infrastructure, and then onto farmers.

One critical part of this plan is the use of the Western Corridor Recycled Water scheme to top up Lake Wivenhoe.

But with recycled water schemes having been a political poisoned chalice with voters in the past, some irrigators have raised concerns pumping it into the southeast’s biggest freshwater supply could cause a backlash.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald however stressed the water entering into Somerset Dam to then filter through to Lake Wivenhoe would be incredibly clean, having been treated seven times, and said it was simply a case of giving voters the facts.

“Anybody who has that opinion, will not know the facts around the system will not know the facts around the treatment of it,” Mr McDonald said.

“And we need to educate those people to make sure they know that it’s nothing like just treated (waste) water.”

Last night in Parliament I spoke about the importance of ensuring water security for Lockyer and ecouraged stakeholders to submit expressions of interest.

Posted by Jim McDonald MP on Tuesday, 4 February 2020

Mr McDonald spoke in state parliament last week on the project and said the “stars were aligning”.

The local member told the Gatton Star he was fighting for state funding for the project, regardless of who wins the upcoming state election.

But he was unable to guarantee there would be funding for the scheme under an LNP government were the project to go ahead.

“I am fighting for that every day and every week, and we look forward to seeing the studies being completed,” he said.

I’ve got to thank Deb Frecklington and our leadership team for their understanding the project and then they’re as excited as I am to see the studies completed will certainly be fighting for state money but also lobbying our federal friends to contribute to the capital cost.”

