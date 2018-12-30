MP invests in regions for the future

WHILE $30,000 might not sound like a lot of money, it has enabled the Gatton Hawks to construct a whole new grandstand.

It is a project Member for Wright Scott Buchholz had advocated for, saying securing funding was one of his proudest moments for 2018.

"They're an organisation run by volunteers who are out there having a crack,” Mr Buchholz said.

"When you go there in 15 years time and the grandstand is still going to be there, it's a great investment for the future.”

This year, Mr Buchholz has been behind the delivery of $600,000 for black-spot programs across the region, as well as investing in schools and community groups.

"These strategic locations will help get mums and dads to work and home more safely,” he said.

"One of the privileges of being a local member is delivering.

"We have helped the Withcott-Helidon Lions Club, Helidon RSL Branch, the Laidley Community Centre and the Gatton Campdraft with funding that may not have necessarily come into our region.”