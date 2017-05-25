MP calls for Brisbane Valley roads upgrade

FIX IT: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington is calling for Brisbane Valley roads to be upgraded. FILE IMAGE

"IT'S so disappointing that these highways in regional Queensland are getting left behind,” Deb Frecklington said.

The Member for Nanango's plea for overdue works to roads in the Brisbane Valley were voiced last week in Parliament, following another fatality in the region.

She has called on the Government to reinstate much-needed funding for highways in the Nanango electorate.

"It's vitally important we maintain a level of spending on our roads to make sure everyone is safe,” she said.

"Our regional road network is crucial to get produce in and produce out.”

Mrs Frecklington said anyone who travelled the highways and main connecting networks throughout the Somerset, South Burnett and Crows Nest regions knows these roads could be dangerous.

However, the number of works on state roads in the Nanango electorate has decreased, which is cause for concern, she said.

"We've had the fatality on the Brisbane Valley Hwy last week and it again highlights the need for government to continually maintain and have a road budget that actually delivers road improvement,” she said.

"Our country roads are dangerous, we know that, however we do need to continually be standing up and fighting for this improvement on country roads.”

During Parliament, Mrs Frecklington highlighted that $10million was invested through the Royalties for our Regions program for new overtaking lanes on the Brisbane Valley Hwy and D'Aguilar Hwy. Two more were also constructed on the Bunya Hwy and again on the D'Aguilar between Nanango and Kingaroy.

And in 2013-2014, a total of 40 per cent of state-controlled roads in the Nanango electorate had road works started or ready to commence.

But those statistics have since rapidly declined, she claimed.

"But now the investment in the Nanango electorate road network has dropped away almost entirely,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"For people in regional areas, continued road investment is critical.

WHAT do you think? Let us know your thoughts on the roads in the Nanango electorate and if you think roads need upgrading.