MP apologises after Alex Hills tragedy comment

Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field; above , and top : Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson and below : Capalaba MP Don Brown.

Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field; above , and top : Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson and below : Capalaba MP Don Brown.

A state MP has been forced to apologise to parliament after he spoke about the tragic deaths of a Redlands couple killed in a horror road crash while they were out walking on Australia Day.

Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson made his apology on Wednesday, after he was accused of putting in jeopardy a criminal hearing into the tragedy by breaching sub judice rules.

Capalaba MP Don Brown referred the matter to Speaker of the House Curtis Pitt, after Mr Robinson made a reference to the alleged murderer of Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field and their unborn child in parliament in February.

Mr Pitt noted the apology and said he would not be referring the matter to the Parliamentary Ethics Committee.

REDLANDS MAYOR CONSIDERS PERMANENT MEMORIAL

"Simply because a matter is in the public domain, does not mean that members can repeat the information in the public domain in this House," Mr Pitt said in parliament.

"It is also important to stress that I have no issue with those aspects of the Member's speech that were generally about the incident and condolences for the family and community expressed.

" … I am of the opinion that there was sufficient evidence presented to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee for its further consideration.

"However, in his correspondence, the Member for Oodgeroo offered to make an apology in the House in relation to this matter and has since done so."

Mr Brown said he believed the statements had put in jeopardy the criminal case against the alleged murderer of the couple.

"Mark is a long-term member and a former Deputy Speaker and should know better," Mr Brown said in parliament.

"He should not just apologies to the parliament but also to the parents."

Mr Robinson said his intention was not to cause harm.

"In paying my respects in a condolence speech on the tragic deaths of Matt and Kate and their unborn child at Alexandra Hills, I mentioned the alleged perpetrator in a line but didn't name him," Mr Robinson said.

"I apologised as part of my youth crime forum speech last night as it was an inadvertent breach of standing orders about sub judice to not mention the offender in any way that might cause an injustice to the perpetrator."

Originally published as MP apologises after Alex Hills tragedy comment