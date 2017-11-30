Mow free time for Redbacks' volunteers after grant

FOOTBALL: A hefty grant will allow the Gatton Redbacks to keep their fields in top condition ahead of the new season, and for many years to come.

The club received a $12,000 grant through the Federal Government Stronger Communities Fund, which will be put towards a new mower to maintain their four ovals.

President Adam Halstead said the funding would allow the club to trade in its old model, which was starting to feel its age, and bring in the more efficient Hustler Super Z model.

"We needed an upgrade to keep on top of it, everything is done by volunteers so it's great that it's going to limit their time back a bit,” Halstead said.

"It's good to be rewarded with something like this... it just makes life a lot easier at the club for the volunteers and financially for (the club)... it's a pleasure to have the opportunity to receive this grant.

"From the bottom of our hearts we're so thankful.”

Halstead, a long-time player at the club who was recently voted to take up his role as president for a second year, said it would slash the time needed by groundsman Warren Ford and his team of workers to get the job done.

"He's quite excited... it's just going to help so much,” he said.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz congratulated the club on receiving the grant and praised their contribution to the Gatton community.

"The Gatton Redbacks Football Club works so hard to give our children a great start in sport and encourage locals to get active,” Buchholz said.

"I am proud to be part of a government that supports the initiatives of community-minded groups like the Redbacks through this grant.

"I thank the club for their continued commitment to the local community.”

Sign-on for junior Redbacks sides will be held in January.

"It's great to see our juniors continue with us into the senior competition, we're creating an integrated junior and senior club,” Halstead said.

"We're a grassroots club and this funding will ensure we can continue to encourage local juniors to get involved.”

The Redbacks will push on for more grants, with an eye on securing funding to extend their clubhouse.