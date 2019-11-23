Movember creates ‘pash rash cream’ for moustache lovers

Nothing kills the mood quite like pash rash.

With the facial hair trend showing no sign of slowing down for Movember, the global men's health charity has created a pashrash cream to help couples keep their kisses for longer.

Movember Rain, a product developed by Movember and New Zealand skincare brand Triumph & Disaster, is suitable for everyone with all skin types.

Bridget Turnbull protests a kiss from Mark Kelly and his moustache. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"Just slather on the love-chapped area and it soothes overnight," said Mark Kelly from Enmore.

The 30-year-old believes in order to keep the girl, you need the right equipment.

"It's the perfect solution for women putting up with the sting every November," he said.

Mark said he and friend Bridget Turnbull are "just friends" after having met six years ago when he revealed the secret heartbreak behind his decision to join the Movember campaign.

After experiencing his first break up in 2010, Mark fell into a depression spiral.

"I was acting out in unhealthy ways - excessive drinking and closing myself off from everyone. My mum sat me down and referred me to see a doctor. I didn't realise you could see a doctor for mental health," he said.

Mark Kelly and his moustache continue to support the Movember campaign. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Since then Mark has raised over $100,000 for Movember and continues to back the campaign by urging blokes to go to the docs if they are in pain.

"You never know where the help is coming from until you open up," he said.

Movember Rain will be available for purchase for one week only, with all proceeds going to help Movember in its quest to change the face of men's health.

"You may not have grown a mo, but you've endured a month of pash rash and mo burn to help stop men dying too young. For that,we thank you," Movember Country Director for Australia & New Zealand Rachel Carr said.

Movember Rain will be available for purchase at $80 at Movember.com.

Support the Movember campaign by donating