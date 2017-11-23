Moustaches smash men's health taboos

MOS FOR THE BROS: Councillors Michael Hagan, Jason Cook and Chris Wilson have all ditched the razor to prompt talks about men's health for Movember.

TUFTS of hair have been slowly appearing on top lips across the valley this month as blokes band together to raise funds and awareness about men's health.

Among them are three Lockyer Valley councillors who have jumped aboard Adrian 'Flea' Nolan's second annual Movember campaign to help him smash his $10,000 goal.

Councillors Michael Hagan, Jason Cook and Chris Wilson said they ditched their razors after finding out the transport industry stalwart had signed up to the cause.

"It's really just about raising the awareness of men's health,” Cr Hagan said.

"Guys probably don't see the doctor as often as they should, and we do know that, particularly for cancer, early detection is one of the best ways to help beat it.”

"Now there's a lot more attention on the mental health side of things as well so it's good to help raise awareness of that side,” added Cr Cook.

It's Mr Nolan's second round in the nationwide initiative, after he blasted his fundraising goal of $2000 to bring in $22,000 last year.

This year, he's already exceeded his $10,000 goal by more than $2000 with two weeks still open for donations.

"It's good that we've reached our target, but the target is only as big as you want it to be,” Mr Nolan said, undaunted.

"Hopefully we all dig deep and get the word out there.

"We might get to the $20,000 mark - we'll see.”

Mr Nolan said he had originally signed up for Movember as his father died of cancer and he wanted to make things easier for other families with diagnoses.

"Plus it's a bit of fun, at the end of the day,” he said.

Visit au.movember.com and search 'Flea Nolan' to donate.