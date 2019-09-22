Mounted Police coming to Fernvale Coffee with a Cop

CHAT TIME: Hamish of Lowood enjoys a cup of coffee and a chat with Constable David Jessup at a previous Coffee With a Cop event.

CHAT TIME: Hamish of Lowood enjoys a cup of coffee and a chat with Constable David Jessup at a previous Coffee With a Cop event. Dominic Elsome

POLICE won't just be stopping at the bakery for a quick cuppa this Wednesday, but to chat with the community.

The school holidays will bring an increased police presence, as offers set out to engage with the community.

Visitors are invited to meet members of the Mounted Police, share the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail with a police cyclist, and sit down for a friendly chat at the upcoming Coffee with a Cop.

An initiative of Lowood Police and Somerset Regional Council, Coffee with a Cop is returning to local bakeries next week.

The first session will be at the Fernvale Bakery on Wednesday, 25 September, from 9am to 11am.

On Thursday, officers will be at the Esk Bakery, from 9am to 11am.

Police on horses, bicycles and trail bikes will also be out on the rail trail.