Mount Glen Rock has been purchased by Somerset Regional Council.
Council News

Bike trails planned for Mount Glen Rock development in Esk

Hugh Suffell
28th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
THE future development of Mount Glen Rock at Esk is under review by Somerset Regional Council following a recent fact-finding mission to Tasmania.

The council recently sent a team to the state to inspect mountain bike trails and infrastructure that it believes might be appropriate for the new development at Esk.

Somerset Council purchased 127 hectares of the western face of Mount Glen Rock in July with the intent of developing it as a multi-use recreational facility.

The mountain dominates the scenery around Esk at 271 metres high.

Somerset Regional Council Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Johnson, who was part of the delegation said it was an invaluable trip to ensure the development of Mount Glen Rock is right for the Somerset community.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council only had one opportunity to get the project right to provide the greatest benefit to the community.

"Community ownership of Mount Glen Rock will help us capitalise and expand on existing tourism opportunities and help encourage visitors to stay longer in Somerset," Cr Lehmann said.

Councillor Lehman said there are clear economic benefits for regional communities through the development of low impact mountain bike trails.

The council has established a steering committee to progress the development of Mount Glen Rock which will meet in early 2021.

