Menu
Login
Mount Agung in Karangasem, eastern Bali has erupted again hurling lava down its slopes and sending a column of ash 2000m into the air. Picture: Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana
Mount Agung in Karangasem, eastern Bali has erupted again hurling lava down its slopes and sending a column of ash 2000m into the air. Picture: Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana
News

Bali volcano erupts again, spewing lava and shooting ash

by Staff writers
3rd Jul 2018 1:14 AM

THE Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted on Monday evening, ejecting a 2000-metre-high column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes.

The Indonesian geological agency's Agung monitoring post said a loud explosion from the mountain began just after 9pm and lasted more than 7 minutes.

"Flares of incandescent lava" reached 2 kilometres from the crater, it said.

 

It said the alert level for Agung has not been raised and the exclusion zone around the crater remains at 4 kilometres.

 

Last week, Bali's international airport closed for half a day due to volcanic ash from Agung, disrupting travel for tens of thousands.

Monday's eruption was "strombolian," the geological agency said, which is the mildest type of explosive volcanic eruption. It warned people living near rivers to exercise caution, particularly in wet weather, because of the risk of fast- moving flows of muddy volcanic debris.

 

The volcano, about 70 kilometres northeast of Bali's tourist hotspot of Kuta, last had a major eruption in 1963, killing about 1100 people.

It had a dramatic increase in activity last year, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, but had quietened by early this year. Authorities lowered its alert status from the highest level in February.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes.

Related Items

Show More
bali editors picks lava mount agung travel

Top Stories

    Mulga Bullride draws the crowds

    Mulga Bullride draws the crowds

    News Kylie Hearn said it was a good night for all involved and they were very happy with the turn out.

    Award-winning resort, restaurant to re-open after fire

    Award-winning resort, restaurant to re-open after fire

    News Fire destroyed a 100-year-old homestead in April.

    Get your engines running for car, ute and bike show

    Get your engines running for car, ute and bike show

    Motoring The event will be held on July 29.

    Local Partners