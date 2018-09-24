Menu
Sunshine Motorway shut down in multi-vehicle smash
Motorway shut-down after crash involving 'several' vehicles

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Sep 2018 2:19 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM

UPDATE: A CRASH on the Sunshine Motorway has been cleared and lanes reopened.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the call came in about 1.40pm with reports of a crash involving 'several vehicles'.

Queensland Traffic reported delays with northbound lanes, south of the Coolum roundabout, blocked.

Paramedics were not required at the scene.

EARLIER: TWO northbound lanes of the Sunshine Motorway have been shut down after a multi-vehicle crash.

Queensland Traffic is reporting traffic delays after the crash south of the Coolum Beach roundabout.

A Queensland Police spokesman said several vehicles were involved but police had not arrived on scene to confirm details.

Motorists are being urged to proceed with caution.

