Motorists to feel the pinch come July

PRICE RISE: Vehicle registration and licence fees will increase above inflation when the new financial year begins. Scott Fletcher

CAR owners in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are facing a steep hike in registration cost for their vehicles from July 1.

Registration and licence fees are set to increase by 3.5 per cent in the new financial year, and owners of six and eight cylinder vehicles, a common sight on many properties around the region, are going to feel the brunt.

A 12-month registration of an eight-cylinder vehicle will rise from $742.65 to $768.65, while six-cylinder registration will rise from $545.80 to $564.90

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said drivers already paid their fair share in taxes and should not be used as cash cows to fill government coffers.

"During the last four years we've seen car rego costs rise by nearly 15 per cent - it's not fair on Queensland drivers,” Ms Ross said.

"The cost of renewing your licence will increase, along with fees for disability parking permit applications, safety certificate inspections and the tests drivers need to sit to get a learner, provisional or open licence.

"These extra costs all add up and it puts Queenslanders' budgets under more stress.”

Also kicking in on July 1 is the state government's new two per cent stamp duty surcharge on vehicles costing more than $100,000.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington labelled the changes an attempt to take more money off motorists.

"Queensland drivers pay some of the highest fuel prices in Australia and we pay the highest rego too,” Ms Frecklington said.

"Queensland drivers deserve a break from Labor's annual rego raid.”