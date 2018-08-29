Motorists need to change their mindset

MAKE A CHANGE: Laidley officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim wants attitudes to driving to change.

PAY attention so you don't pay the price.

That's the message Laidley officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim wants road users to take on board this Road Safety Week.

He said driver inattention was the biggest issue on our region's roads and it needed to change.

"We tend to find that it's the main cause or factor of almost all our traffic crashes. We had a traffic crash today (Monday) in the main street, simply someone not paying attention,” Sen-Sgt Draheim said.

He said the area also had a problem with motorists driving under the influence of drugs, and the statistics were concerning.

"We do have some disturbing figures when it comes to drug driving in this area as well,” he said.

"When the Road Policing Unit come down, they are shocked by the amount of drug drivers they detect in the area.”

He said too often motorists caught driving under the influence believed they wouldn't be caught, despite police routinely targeting problem areas and events.

"It belies belief,” he said.

"The mindset is not that it's dangerous, they just don't think they'll get caught.

"It's a mindset that we need to change.”

Sen-Sgt Draheim said attitudes to driving needed to change and everyone had to be a part of it.

"Driving on the road is a privilege, it's not a right, and people need to understand that with that privilege comes responsibilities,” he said.

Road users can expect an increased police presence on the roads during Road Safety Week, August 27-31.