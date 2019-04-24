Menu
Login
The ute pulled out in front of the fire truck with its lights and sirens on.
The ute pulled out in front of the fire truck with its lights and sirens on.
News

Motorists can't even drive properly around fire trucks

Kate Dodd
by
24th Apr 2019 8:21 AM

FIREFIGHTERS driving to a crash in a fire truck on Good Friday narrowly avoided becoming the victims of an accident themselves. 

In the video, which was posted to the Ararat Fire Brigade's Facebook page, the Ararat truck had lights and sirens on when it attempted to overtake a ute, but instead of giving way, the ute pulled in front of the truck to overtake another vehicle. 

"This is a timely reminder to all code 1 drivers that while we are driving under code 1 conditions, not everyone sees or hears emergency vehicles approaching," a statement on the page said. 

"We done to the driver of the Ararat Tanker One, who was able to quickly react to avoid this potential accident." 

dash cam fire truck motorists truck ute
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    $1.5 million for highway upgrade in Brisbane Valley township

    $1.5 million for highway upgrade in Brisbane Valley township

    News More than $1 million dollars announced for upgrades including reduced speed limit and new turn lanes for main street

    Growers battle to protect the next generation of farmers

    Growers battle to protect the next generation of farmers

    News One farmer believes the issues should have been fixed earlier

    Descendants of Light Horse riders remember their ancestors

    Descendants of Light Horse riders remember their ancestors

    News Four descendants to ride in Light Horse parade