CRASH: A patient has suffer arm injuries after a single vehicle crash in the Lockyer Valley. David Nielsen

A PATIENT has been transported to hospital after a vehicle collided with a tree in the Lockyer Valley around noon today.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a patient with an arm and shoulder injury was transported to St Vincents Hospital after a single vehicle crash at Ma Ma Creek.

The vehicle collided with a tree on Ma Ma Lilydale Road at about 12.30pm.