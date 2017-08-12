Motoring buffs experience 'unreal' trek

ROLLING ON OUT: More than 50 vintage tractors rolled out of Gatton on Saturday morning for a weekend enjoying nature and camaraderie.

IN SPITE of his upcoming 83rd birthday, Selwyn Hawley still gets on his Massey Ferguson every year for a bash around the Lockyer Valley bush with vintage tractor enthusiasts from across Queensland.

This year, the Gatton-born retiree jumped aboard his beloved farm companion with more than 50 others for the Lockyer Antique Motor Association's annual Tractor Trek and said he could barely believe how the event has grown.

"It's unreal,” he said.

"We had 19 tractors for the first one, the second was bigger and that's how it's grown.

"The whole club has improved out of sight, it's terrific to see (because) it's been my life.”

Massey-Fergusons, Chamberlains and a couple of rarer makes were on display for fellow enthusiasts who braved Saturday's chilly start to see the tractors off at the Gatton and District Historical Society grounds.

Drivers took a route through Mulgowie to arrive at Rosewood for Saturday night's camp-out and came back up through Grandchester on Sunday to arrive in Gatton by lunchtime.

Glan Boughen said the weekend was a great way to experience the surrounding area.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the wonderful scenery with some wonderful people,” he said.

"The fellowship with the old fellas around here is great.”