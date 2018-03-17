Motorfest roars into town

ROARING SUCCESS: Crowds at the Gatton Motorfest on Saturday March 17 2018

Gatton Motorfest has brought high-octane thrills and plenty of burning rubber to town this weekend, with organisers estimating as many as 5000 people attended just on the first day.

The event saw competitors, both local and from around the country, competing in burnout and drift events on a unique street-based track.

The event replaces the former Gatton Street Sprints races that have now moved to Warwick's Morgan Park Motorsport Complex.

Check out the highlights from Saturday's events below:

Gatton Motorfest 2018 Highlights : Gatton Motorfest was held on March 17 and 18 and brought high-octane thrills to thousands that attended.