Motorfest roars into town

ROARING SUCCESS: Crowds at the Gatton Motorfest on Saturday March 17 2018
ROARING SUCCESS: Crowds at the Gatton Motorfest on Saturday March 17 2018 Dominic Elsome
Dominic Elsome
by

Gatton Motorfest has brought high-octane thrills and plenty of burning rubber to town this weekend, with organisers estimating as many as 5000 people attended just on the first day.

The event saw competitors, both local and from around the country, competing in burnout and drift events on a unique street-based track.

The event replaces the former Gatton Street Sprints races that have now moved to Warwick's Morgan Park Motorsport Complex.

Check out the highlights from Saturday's events below:

Topics:  burnouts gatton motorfest motorsports

Gatton Star

