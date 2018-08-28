Menu
Login
News

Motorcyclist injured in crash with kangaroo

Emma Clarke
by
28th Aug 2018 7:34 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital a collision with a kangaroo at Lowood early this morning.

Paramedics were called to Glamorgan Vale Rd just after 5am.

The rider was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a knee injury.

It comes after a pedestrian was injured in a crash with a truck at Redbank overnight.

The crash happened on Henderson St and Kruger Pde shortly before 5.30pm.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

lowood qas redbank traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Gatton Hawks' successful season comes to a close

    Gatton Hawks' successful season comes to a close

    News It brings to an end a successful season for the team.

    Weekend rain leaves region desperate for more

    Weekend rain leaves region desperate for more

    News A good start but much more is needed

    Former transport experience should assist Buchholz

    Former transport experience should assist Buchholz

    Politics Federal member for Wright Scott Buchholz has a new gig

    Peter makes big impression in professional wrestling debut

    Peter makes big impression in professional wrestling debut

    News LVW will return to the Lockyer Valley in September.

    Local Partners