Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Motorcyclist hospitalised after Pacific Highway crash

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Dec 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist has been lucky to escape with minor injuries after a heavy collision with a four-wheel drive camper on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The 50-year-old rider was heading north at around 9.30 this morning when he ran into the back of the silver ute just outside the Coast Hotel in Coffs Harbour.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward

Northbound lanes were affected for almost an hour as emergency services cleared the scene and treated the man, whose head hit the back of the camper.

Despite concerns from onlookers that the man may have been at risk of serious neck or spinal injuries, NSW Ambulance confirmed the man has sustained injuries to his hand.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward

More Stories

coffs harbour crash pacific highway pacific highway crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen charged after crashing stolen vehicle and fleeing scene

        Premium Content Teen charged after crashing stolen vehicle and fleeing scene

        Crime Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with eight offences after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle

        REVEALED: Lockyer’s most expensive properties sold in 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Lockyer’s most expensive properties sold in 2020

        Property They’re the houses most of us dream of, but for some Lockyer Valley residents they...

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News Huge new penalties for online trolls under world-first Australian laws

        Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        Premium Content Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        News Qld businesses given 72 hours to “get their house in order”