Menu
Login
News

Motorcyclist dies after falling from bike on highway

Emma Clarke
by
8th Jul 2018 8:08 AM

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a man died a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at Hatton Vale early this morning. 

Preliminary investigations indicate at around 1:00am a motorcycle was travelling east along the Warrego Hwy when the rider fell from his motorcycle, near the intersection of Summerholm Rd.

A truck, which was also travelling east, hit the rider as he lay on the road.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his twenties, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not physically injured during the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

fatal crash hatton vale qas qps traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mary's new outlook on life a year on from stem cell op

    Mary's new outlook on life a year on from stem cell op

    Health It has been a year since she flew to Russia to undergo treatment to stop symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

    Childcare changes help some, not all

    Childcare changes help some, not all

    News Not all are happy with the changes

    Lettuce prices hit Lockyer Valley producers' pocket

    Lettuce prices hit Lockyer Valley producers' pocket

    News Lockyer lettuce growers are struggling to make a profit.

    Questions raised over voting mix-up

    Questions raised over voting mix-up

    Politics Residents have received letters from the ECQ

    Local Partners