Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck

The scene of the crash. Picture: Seven News / Twitter

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after colliding with a truck at Archerfield in Brisbane'a south on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened about 2.45pm at the intersection of Balham and Barton roads.

The 47-year-old male rider was declared dead at the scene.

Archerfield: Balham Road is currently closed while police investigate a fatal crash that occurred this afternoon. #7News pic.twitter.com/Adee2n3cjZ — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) June 13, 2018

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have relevant dashcam footage, is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.