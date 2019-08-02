Motorcycle rider airlifted from crash with serious injuries

Menu
A 65-year-old man was airlifted from a crash with serious injuries yesterday afternoon.
2nd Aug 2019

A MOTORCYCLE rider was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Split Yard Creek yesterday afternoon at 2.30pm.

The 65-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in Split Yard Creek on Wivenhoe Somerset Rd when he came off his bike.

Senior Operations Supervisor for West Moreton Local Ambulance Service Networks Mark Nugent said the patient was airlifted in a serious condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"He suffered serious injuries including some chest injuries and a significant fracture to his arm on the same side,” Mr Nugent said.

The patient was attended to by critical care paramedics.

